1

I'm thinking of taking on a contracting job next year, along with my current full time job, and I want to know how the two income streams would interact. When income reaches a certain level (~ $137k), employees stop paying the FICA tax.

I'm curious how the HR company/software that handles payroll "knows" how much income has been made. Does the payroll company simply reference the YTD pay on the current paystub? Or does it poll some kind of central records service to determine overall income (say from multiple income sources) and use this total income amount to decide whether or not to take out FICA?

If the former is true, can I reconcile my overpaid FICA at tax time and get a reimbursement?

| improve this question | |
1

If you have one "employer" all year then the payroll processing system will stop collecting the employees portion when the yearly social security maximum is reached.

If you have multiple employers, either multiple at the same time, or non overlapping, then each employer has no knowledge of you other income. Each will continue to collect social security until the payroll they see has reached the annual maximum.

You have to wait until you file the next year to get the excess returned. It is a simple process, and the tax software tools will flag it as soon as you enter all your W-2 data.

One note about the number of employers. One year the company switched payroll processing companies, which then restarted the clock for all the employees late in the year. Everybody was mad because even those that exceed the limit before the switch, had the withholding restart.

| improve this answer | |
  • Thanks for confirming! – JacobIRR 13 mins ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.