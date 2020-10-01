I'm thinking of taking on a contracting job next year, along with my current full time job, and I want to know how the two income streams would interact. When income reaches a certain level (~ $137k), employees stop paying the FICA tax.

I'm curious how the HR company/software that handles payroll "knows" how much income has been made. Does the payroll company simply reference the YTD pay on the current paystub? Or does it poll some kind of central records service to determine overall income (say from multiple income sources) and use this total income amount to decide whether or not to take out FICA?

If the former is true, can I reconcile my overpaid FICA at tax time and get a reimbursement?