What are the risks of investing in unsponsored ADRs? Is the risk different from that of sponsored ADRs?

I initially believed that volume would be a problem for unsponsored ADRs, but then I noticed that some of the highest volume OTC ADRs are unsponsored. For example, Tencent Holding Ltd. (TCEHY), Nintendo Co., Ltd. (NTDOY), LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMUY). Is there a significant risk that volume will dry up and lock me into my unsponsored ADR investment?