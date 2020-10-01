In the TD Ameritrade cellphone app and in the browser site (I tried both) in post market after hours, I can't seem to sell Facebook at $261.06 a share even though the bid is 261.30 and the ask was 261.80. There is 20 million in volume. It's set to GTC and FIFO. What am I missing here?
Assuming that you have approval to trade during after hours and that you placed the order correctly then an order to sell below the bid should be executed. – Bob Baerker 5 mins ago