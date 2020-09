My girlfriend has been saving money to start a Roth IRA. For her birthday, I'd like to surprise her by giving her cash - double what she's saved. It will certainly be under the annual exclusion of $15,000 for 2020. Likely in the range of $500-$1000.

Are there any potential issues arising from this? Does a Roth IRA have to be funded with post-tax money from the account holder's employment - or can it come from another source like this?