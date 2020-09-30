The question title pretty much sums it up. How can I get donations for personal causes? I'm a bit hesitant for something like GoFundMe, because I'm not an NPO or anything. I'm trying to raise a minimum of $800 (I'd like to try to create some short films, but I need some equipment). Thanks so much!
1Kickstarter? BTW, GoFundMe is not just for NPOs, individuals use it all the time to fund creative projects. – D Stanley 52 mins ago
2That said, specific service recommendations are off-topic for this forum :) – D Stanley 51 mins ago