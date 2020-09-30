I am doing some tutorial questions on financial ratios and would appreciate some help regarding the following:
I am given a few selected options on ratios to determine my answer -
Liquidity - Current ratio/ fixed ratio
Asset management - Inventory turnover, average collection period, total asset turnover
Debt Management - Debt Ratio, Times Interest Earned
Profitability - Gross Profit Margin, Operating Profit Margin, Net Profit Margin
Market value ratios - Price Earnings, Market to book ratio
The question is asking which ratios stated may suggest/be related to inventory levels
Other than inventory turnover ratio, which other ratios may showcase this information? I am unsure whether Average collection period a.k.a Days sales outstanding (DSO) may be related to inventory levels, same too for Total Asset turnover
How do I move on from here and if DSO is related, what can I explain about it?