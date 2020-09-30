Consider a person who constantly worries about stock prices, and has a history of severe panic during stock market crashes. This person also happens to hold a diversified portfolio of investment-grade bonds that are always held to maturity (not bond ETFs but individual bonds). This person is psychologically unsuited to owning stocks, but appears to have no such problem with his bond portfolio. Possible reasons:

payout on bond maturity is a defined amount, giving him comfort that money will be repaid, and allowing him to ignore day-to-day price fluctuations.

less potential for panic because there is less external influence (less news, less discussion, less conversations with friends).

less temptation to sell (due to a combination of a known eventual payout and low liquidity).

He wants to stop worrying about stock market fluctuations and the emotional roller-coaster. He recognizes his emotional weakness when it comes to stocks. As such, he is planning to avoid the stock market and place 100% of his portfolio in a basket of investment-grade bonds with different maturities. Is this a good idea? What are the possible pitfalls?