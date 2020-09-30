I'm planning on being out of the US for a 12-month period, and plan to take the foreign earned income exemption.

The problem is that my employer uses a payroll service which can only issue a W2 listing a US address (my mailing address, but I won't be there). Is that likely to be an issue?

To get the exemption, I'll also have to fill out form 2555 in which I state that I've been out of the country. So I'm not sure if a W2 inconsistent with that will raise eyebrows. BTW I'm not staying in a single other country, but moving a lot during the one year abroad, so have no single address for the W2.

In other words, will putting my US mailing address on the W2 raise eyebrows?