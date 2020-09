I believe SP500 is overvalued and small-cap stocks are less overvalued.

So I would like to buy market index (like 2000 or 5000 companies) but without the SP500 companies.

Are there such ETFs?

For US

And similar ETFs (small companies excluding large companies) for whole world or Europe/Asia.

P.S.

Ideally 2000 companies should be weighted equally (same cash value in ETF for each stock), not proportional to its market cap.

And would be nice to being able to trade options on such ETF.