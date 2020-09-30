I responded to an ad on Facebook Marketplace for an apartment. The ad said that they weren't the landlord, but were looking to move out before their lease was up. When I contacted them for a showing they suggested two times to see it; after I picked one they said they couldn't be there at that time but would send their boyfriend instead. Odd that they couldn't be there at a time they suggested, but whatever.

The boyfriend who met me at the place for the tour gave me a copy of a rental application afterwards. He said that I was supposed to mail it - along with a nonrefundable application fee - to that apartment and not the landlord, because the landlord was out of town, and that they'd forward it to the landlord.

Isn't it a bit weird to mail a document with some sensitive information (SSN, current/past addresses, credit reference, which bank I use, etc), plus a payment, to someone who isn't the landlord? Doesn't that put me at risk for identity theft (not to mention a more mundane theft of the fee?) Also, the application contains language saying that I agree to sign the lease if approved, but I haven't seen the lease. How can I agree to sign something I haven't seen?

Is this legitimate? Is it a scam? Even if it's not a scam, is it just a bad idea to further engage with this?