I have a mysql server on my Ubuntu 20.04 server on a local network as the backend for my GnuCash installation. I can connect with no trouble using an SSH tunnel from my Ubuntu 20.04 desktop. However, I have recently acquired a Windows 10 laptop, and I cannot connect. I have been able to verify that the tunnel is operational. I can pull up the database in the mysql workbench on my Windows machine. However, GnuCash always reports 'The server at URL mysql://[db_user]@127.0.0.1:[local_port]/[database_name] experienced an error or encountered bad or corrupt data.' I have tried using 'localhost' instead of 127.0.0.1 with the same result. Is there some way to troubleshoot?