So, I have a large portfolio of stock assets, gold etc. and I want to leave these specific assets from some of my brokers ad physical gold/silver to one of my grandchildren, 14 (please don't tell me he is too young to take control of this etc. when he is 16/18) and I wish to set up a way for him to take control of these assets when he is 18, I have full trust that he can, so I was thinking of setting up a company, probably a Limited U.K. company or an offshore LLC, which he owns 100% equity in and I the director, until he is 18, so incase I die before he is 16 (minimum director age), the assets do not have to go through a trust etc. to reach him. Asides from tax inefficiencies, what would be the limitations to do this? Also, can I transfer public stock I own personally to the company? Also, can the company transfer the stock owned in the company's name to a different company, if needed? And, what would be the company type? Would it have to be a special type of investment company? Or could it be set up as a general holding company, that I could transfer property to as well, for my grandchild to receive? I was thinking of injecting capital through a bond/bonds, with terms set so that the debt can be repayable on demand, and when he is 18, or in my will, leaving the bond(s) to him so he can access the capital as well, but he still owns 100% equity, so he would be able to pay dividends anyway, and avoid inheritance tax as he would already own the stock in the company.