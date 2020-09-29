0

I had a question that I was intending to ask you. For some of you, it might come across as a very idiotic thing to ask, but I wanted to be enlightened on this topic as I am pretty new to this subject. So please pardon my ignorance.

From what I understand is that Bonds and loans have extrinsic value, i.e if I decide to lend my money to someone or an organization, I will get paid a certain interest on the money that I lent, as well as receive my principal back after the maturity period.

However, the stocks that we invest in, don’t seem to have any extrinsic value attached to it. The company doesn’t pay me the principal that I invested in, the paper value of my principal just increases or decreases depending on how well the company is doing in the market scenario. It doesn’t hold a physical value. And the paper value of my investment will mean nothing until someone else decides to buy it. The company might pay me the profit that they earned in terms of cash dividends but will never pay me back my principal ever. And when I am buying stock from someone, how is the paper value of that stock calculated in terms of real/ tangible money that I need to pay to buy it? And what motivates people to invest in something that doesn’t even have a physical presence and only exists abstractly?

| improve this question | |
New contributor
Subodh Bastola is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
2

Your stocks are ultimately backed by the assets of the company — you own a share of the company, so you own a share of its assets.

And the price is set by the market, not by any kind of sophisticated calculation or algorithm. If you are buying or selling shares, you can only do so at a price at which someone else is willing to sell or buy them.

| improve this answer | |
  • 1
    Worth pointing out, though, that an individual stock holder cannot simply claim or demand their share of the assets. – chepner 10 mins ago
  • @chepner No, and neither can a bondholder claim the face value before maturity (short of a put option). But for most stocks there are plenty of people willing to buy your share of the assets from you. (plus the stock is typically worth much more than the equivalent percentage of assets). – D Stanley 6 mins ago

Your Answer

Subodh Bastola is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.