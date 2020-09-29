Is it wise to buy indexed whole life insurance? I am evaluating an option that limits upside at 10% per year with no down side. I am Currently 55 and in good health with about 10 years left to work.
Asked
Active today
Viewed 8 times
New contributor
-
Does this answer your question? Should I purchase a whole life insurance policy? (I am close to retirement) – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 32 mins ago
-
This duplicate might not be exactly what you're looking for, but search the site for "Whole Life" and you will find many similar questions. In short - commissions on these products are quite profitable for agents, so they get pushed very aggressively, but very rarely make sense. Buy term life insurance for protection of your family's livelihoods if necessary, and use the excess available to buy a separate investment without the crazy high fees. Don't mix the two products together. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 30 mins ago