I'm looking at CDS curve for a company (see below). I understand the textbook meanings of these CDS spreads which is the premium paid on a notional value to insure against a credit event.

I want to know how 5-year CDS and 10-year CDS relate to each other? Are all these spreads annualised i.e. for 5-year CDS, you have to pay the spread (on notional) PER ANNUM? If yes, why would anyone pay 5 year CDS spread per annum (which is higher) rather than rolling a new contract for 1 year instead?

Also, what does coupon for a swap (100 for instance) imply?

CDS curve for BP plc