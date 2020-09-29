Both lose when their clients win. Both win when their clients lose. Both profit from a spread (the vigorish for the bookmaker, and the bid-ask spread for the forex broker).

Here is where you're wrong. The broker charges a commission. The commission may be based on the spread, but he doesn't profit from the spread itself. He profits from people looking to trade currency.

It's even better than being a bookie. You're the middle man connecting buyers to sellers. You win so long as something is changing hands.

Think about gambling vs. any market. Both are filled with people looking to make money, but there are some subtle but important differences.

In any market, you own a product. The product may be a piece of paper, but you are buying and selling a piece of paper. In order to determine the value of your product (or piece of paper), you have to go to the open market and try to sell it. A broker is a middle man to help you buy and sell your shares (pieces of paper)

A bookie makes odds and sells them. He essentially selling you fake money that's only spendable at his place if you win. He also sells you a piece of paper, but it's a bit different.

You don't own anything. You don't own a piece of the team, you own a piece of paper that is only good with 1 guy if you win. Because the paper is only good with one guy, there is no open market. Sure you can find a bookie with better odds, but once you buy in that's it. Because there is no open market, the bookie makes his money by making good odds, not by commission. The bookie loses when too many people bet one way and win. He's counting on fools on both sides of the odd to profit. The bookie isn't a middle man. Bookmaking isn't that hard, and gambling primarily attract low-income people - people the state wants to play the lotto. Poor people are more likely to struggle with gambling. Many states outlawed it for religious reasons - so they could corner the state market with lottos and scratch-offs.

Ok - so #4 isn't explicitly how gambling is different from trading, but I bet not many Forex brokers blow 1k a year on lotto tickets, which is what the average American does. The government can't easily corner that market, so it uses an old stand by to profit - taxes!