My father is retired and one of his hobby is to gather as much credit card programs as he can and manage them in a way as to maximize returns and minimize costs. I know that this can be a risky endeavour, but he is rather savvy and has been gaining a lot of miles in the past few years, which fuelled my parent's retirement trips.

Recently he's been very insisting on me opening an account for a credit card on a family plan with him. He says he will pay any expenses and that I don't need to use the card, simply have it. He will then use the miles from the account. I trust my father well enough, I am not scared of him stealing money from me. I also don't care about the miles.

I am however very hesitant in doing so. There's something that feels really wrong about getting a card without using it. A quick check shows me that my credit score shouldn't be affected in the long run, but I'm not convinced.

For context, I am an adult in Canada. I have no share accounts with my parents and don't live with them. I have 2 credit cards I use and my credit score is good.

