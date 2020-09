Experian says I have a thin file.

I have owned two homes, had 2 car loans, and paying a car loan now.

Searching the web: a thin file is generally found in younger people without a credit history.

I have two credit cards. I use only one CC because I like paying one bill and getting some reward points. I have had this CC for 10 years, at least. Experian conveniently has a link to CC offers. I have 725 score.

Would a creditor actually see a thin file as a negative for me?