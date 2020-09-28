I'm a UK resident and British citizen, always in PAYE jobs, and who's never even seen a tax return. I'm opening up an account in an EU country, for a pitiful amount of money and it wants a TIN (Tax Identification Number). I have become confused by the documentation provided by HMRC, EU, etc as to what I need to supply. Only the bank can do this definitively, I suppose, but they're rather old-fashioned and everything is done the slow way. So I want to give a good stab at getting this right first time around.

Of course I have a well-used NINO (National Insurance Number). I don't have a UTR: I think that's a tax return thing.