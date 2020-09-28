0

I'm a UK resident and British citizen, always in PAYE jobs, and who's never even seen a tax return. I'm opening up an account in an EU country, for a pitiful amount of money and it wants a TIN (Tax Identification Number). I have become confused by the documentation provided by HMRC, EU, etc as to what I need to supply. Only the bank can do this definitively, I suppose, but they're rather old-fashioned and everything is done the slow way. So I want to give a good stab at getting this right first time around.

Of course I have a well-used NINO (National Insurance Number). I don't have a UTR: I think that's a tax return thing.

  1. various documents identify NINO and/or UTRs as TINs. Which is the case? One? The other? Both?
  2. other documents suggest they are Quasi-TINs. What on earch does that mean? Does it count as a TIN when a bank asks me for a TIN?
| improve this question | |
New contributor
Dan Sheppard is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • For any curious USians: a NINO is roughly an SSN, which I have, and a UTR is some deep-tax thing which I'm sure every billionaire has tattoed on their butt, but is a bit of a mystery to me. – Dan Sheppard 1 hour ago
  • Have you ever logged in to your HMRC personal tax account? My UTR is there but it's described as my "Self Assessment Unique Taxpayer Reference (UTR)" so it's possible people who have never done self assessment don't have them. – GS - Apologise to Monica 14 mins ago

Your Answer

Dan Sheppard is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.