I’ve recently been a victim of credit card fraud and I am looking to increase my resistance to such attacks.

I am looking for a credit card that will let me generate a new, one time use, card number for each online purchase. This should make it so that if the company I am buying from is compromised, the number I used cannot be used to make another purchase.

Advertising material is not straightforward about this kind of feature. Many cards boast virtual cards, but they don’t give specifics about how they can be set to expire, or how frequently you can create new ones. I don’t want to apply for six different cards to figure out which one has what I’m looking for.

Additionally I would like a notification system that allows me to use my phone to manually approve each purchase made with my physical card. So if I’m in the grocery store and swipe my card, I can approve it right there. If someone manages to steal my information, they won’t be able to make even one purchase without my authorization from my phone.

I have found it next to impossible to research whether card providers offer anything like this. I’m not even sure what terms I would search for.

I have also began using a password manager with secure passwords, so if I could also find a good credit card with these features, I have confidence that I will be unlikely to be defrauded again.