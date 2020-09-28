I heard that new preferred stocks start trading on the "grey market" before they list on stock exchanges. I also heard that preferred stocks trade at a discount on the "grey market" before increasing in price when they list on a stock exchange.
Specific questions:
- What is this "grey market"? Is it specific to the US?
- Can I buy preferred shares when they are in the "grey market"? If so, how? What are the risks?
- Do all preferred stocks eventually move out from the "grey market" and list on stock exchanges?
- What is the cause of the "grey market" discount?