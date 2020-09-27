A friend of mine got a loan of 1,000,000 at an interest rate of 10.6% per year for three years and then deposited that 1 million at 3-year fixed-term non-accessible savings account with a return interest rate of 12% per year at the same bank. In the short term, at the end of each year, he will have paid (106,000 + 333,333) = 439,333 and received back the 12% from the savings account which amounts to 120,000.

That means that at the end of the three-year period he will have received 360,000 in interest payments and the 1,000,000 back totaling 1,360,000 and will have paid 1,318,000(439,333*3) therefore making a profit of 1.4% per year.

How is that possible? Why would the bank lend out money at a lower rate than they're paying their depositors for it? Why would the bank intentionally incur a loss? Did I miss something?

Edit: The country is Egypt, the currency is Egyptian pounds, and the bank is NBE