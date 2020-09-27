0

A friend of mine got a loan of 1,000,000 at an interest rate of 10.6% per year for three years and then deposited that 1 million at 3-year fixed-term non-accessible savings account with a return interest rate of 12% per year at the same bank. In the short term, at the end of each year, he will have paid (106,000 + 333,333) = 439,333 and received back the 12% from the savings account which amounts to 120,000.

That means that at the end of the three-year period he will have received 360,000 in interest payments and the 1,000,000 back totaling 1,360,000 and will have paid 1,318,000(439,333*3) therefore making a profit of 1.4% per year.

How is that possible? Why would the bank lend out money at a lower rate than they're paying their depositors for it? Why would the bank intentionally incur a loss? Did I miss something?

Edit: The country is Egypt, the currency is Egyptian pounds, and the bank is NBE

  • 1
    This is probably not actually happening – Jake Freeman 24 mins ago
  • You’ll need to tell us what country it is, what currency it is, and what bank it is, if you want to get any kind of a reasoned answer. – Mike Scott 20 mins ago
  • @JakeFreeman I am 100% sure it is, I had a look at his account statements and all the numbers are correct. One possibility would be that bank could have made a mistake or maybe they only allow a small percentage of people to take a loan a lower interest rate than they charge for savings account to increase their cash flow and lend out the net amount of money they get received by the end of the first year (439,333 - 120,000= 319333) at normal/higher rates? – IPlanToTravelTheWorldOneDay 18 mins ago
  • @MikeScott The country is Egypt, the currency is Egyptian pounds, and the bank is NBE – IPlanToTravelTheWorldOneDay 16 mins ago

