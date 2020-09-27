Is the following sample illustration for contribution to a UK SIPP correct?

Annual salary - 60000£ (Top marginal tax bracket 40%)

Total tax (including national insurance) 16558£ (according to tax.service.gov.uk)

Contribution to SIPP : 24000£

Government top-up 66.67% of 24000£ = 16000£ to bring the total SIPP contribution to 40000£ (16000£ is 40% of 40000£)

So effective tax : 558£ (16558 - 16000 top-up)

Also, does one have to contribute only 24000£ to the SIPP to get the 16000£ from the government, or does one have to contribute the full 40000£ and then later gets a 16000£ refund from the government? How does the process work?