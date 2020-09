Lets say I have online brokerage A providing me with an individual (non-retirement) investment account. Call it X. I also have a Forex account, call it Y. If I make $500 in X, and -$300 in Y on the year do I owe that income tax as net $200? Or just on $500? What if it was absurd and was x=600 and Y=-4000? Would I still owe taxes on $600? I would imagine it has to be net, right?

Obviously ignoring the stuff like different tax brackets, short vs long term capital gains, etc...