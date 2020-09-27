How can I view the sum of all dividends received in one given year on Mint?

This can't be done in the transactions tab according to https://help.mint.com/Accounts-and-Transactions/888963121/Why-can-t-I-filter-transactions-by-date.htm (mirror):

While transactions are automatically sorted by date, it is not currently possible to filter for a specific date range.

-> one can only view the sum of dividends and gains received since the creation of the Mint account.

I tried to create a report, following https://help.mint.com/888960571/How-do-I-get-reports-on-my-financial-activity.htm (mirror), but I couldn't find a way to place dividends on the graphs.