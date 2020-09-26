I max out my IRA and HSA, so my next haven is my 401k which I also max out.

However, the fees for the funds it offer seems absolutely crazy. In my IRA and HSA I don't have an ETF with an expense ratio over .50% and most are under .10%

However, in my 401k many funds are ~1.4%.

One of the lowest expense ratio funds I could find was the "LargeCap S&P 500 Index Separate Account-R3" which has an expense ratio of 0.73%. I was also able to get a small and mid cap fund with a similar expense ratio.

I'm not going to be able to get my company to switch from Principal, but is there a way that maybe we could get access to some lower cost funds? For example I would like to update my portfolio to have more exposure to small cap value, but the "Delaware Small Cap Value R Fund (DVLRX)" they offer has an expense ratio of 1.4% and a 12b-1 fee of 0.5%! That seems more like getting robbed than investing.