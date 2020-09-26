Sure, it is entirely possible.

But be careful that you understand what the tax brackets mean. Assuming a single person in the table you post, they'll pay 10% on the first $9,700 of taxable income regardless of their total income ($970). They'll pay 12% on the next $29,775 (39,475 - 9,700) of taxable income ($3,573). Then they pay 22% on the next $44,725 of taxable income ($84,200 - $39,475).

If you're making $60,000 in total taxable income, you'd pay $970 + $3,573 + 0.22 * (60,000 - 44,725) = $970 + $3,573 + $3,360.50 = $7,903.50. That's an effective tax rate of 13.17% (half what you'd pay if you just multiplied 22% * your income). If you bump your taxable income down to $30,000, you'd owe $970 + 0.12 * (30,000 - 9,700) = $3,406 for an effective tax rate of 11.35%. Your $30,000 charitable contribution would save you (7,903.50 - 3,406) = $4,497.5 in taxes (15% of the contribution). That's nothing to sneeze at. But it is less than you would save if you made enough to still be in the 22% bracket after the deduction.

Of course, this ignores any potential limits on charitable contributions which may phase out at various income levels and contribution amounts. Additionally, the table is ignoring things like the standard deduction. If you have a salary of $60,000, your taxable income will be lower than that based on the standard deduction (or whatever deduction you are eligible for).