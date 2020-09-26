If I make 60K pounds a year in the UK, I can apparently contribute 48.5K of it to a pension scheme and not have to pay any tax for that year because there is a personal allowance of 12.5K. Is this true? What investment options are available in such a scheme? Are these schemes privately managed? Can one access US capital markets and invest in individual stocks through such a scheme? Also, what if one is outside the UK when one makes withdrawals? Are they taxed at UK rates or at other rates? When can one start making withdrawals?
Also according to the answer here U.K social security eligibility if I pay into the system 12% of 6136 i.e about 736 pounds per year for 10 years I qualify for a state pension of 10/35*175 pounds/week (2600 pounds/year) for the remainder of my life. Is my interpretation right?