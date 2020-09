I am going to buy a house soon. Paying 10% down. My credit score is > 800. I wanted to to take additional money in mortgage to put it in some low const index fund like SPY. The house is going to be my primary residence.

Is it legal to take additional money in home mortgage and not use it towards the house ? Do I need to disclose my intention about the additional money to the lender or do I tell them that I will use it for the furniture etc. ?