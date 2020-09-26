In general, clients can trust that their investment advisor is not executing a ponzi scheme based on the reputations of the advisor's auditors. One of Wealthfront's auditors (EY) has recently lost a great deal of credibility. Given that, is there another mechanism to verify that Wealthfront is not running a ponzi scheme?

Details below.

Wealthfront (an investment advisor) also custodies brokerage accounts for its clients. [1]

Assets are held in a brokerage account in your name at Wealthfront Brokerage Corporation, a subsidiary of Wealthfront, Inc.

Organizations which both advise and custody brokerage accounts have previously been linked to ponzi schemes. The SEC requires such organizations to undergo third-party audits. [2]

In situations where an independent custodian is not used or an adviser has control of client assets, surprise exams and third party reviews are required to protect investors’ assets.

Wealthfront's third-party audit is carried out by Ernst & Young (EY). [3]

We have engaged Ernst & Young, a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services, to perform this audit.

Earlier this year, EY failed to detect a massive accounting fraud at Wirecard AG. [4]