1

In general, clients can trust that their investment advisor is not executing a ponzi scheme based on the reputations of the advisor's auditors. One of Wealthfront's auditors (EY) has recently lost a great deal of credibility. Given that, is there another mechanism to verify that Wealthfront is not running a ponzi scheme?

Details below.

Wealthfront (an investment advisor) also custodies brokerage accounts for its clients. [1]

Assets are held in a brokerage account in your name at Wealthfront Brokerage Corporation, a subsidiary of Wealthfront, Inc.

Organizations which both advise and custody brokerage accounts have previously been linked to ponzi schemes. The SEC requires such organizations to undergo third-party audits. [2]

In situations where an independent custodian is not used or an adviser has control of client assets, surprise exams and third party reviews are required to protect investors’ assets.

Wealthfront's third-party audit is carried out by Ernst & Young (EY). [3]

We have engaged Ernst & Young, a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services, to perform this audit.

Earlier this year, EY failed to detect a massive accounting fraud at Wirecard AG. [4]

EY called the 1.9 billion euros ($2.2 billion) missing from Wirecard’s balance sheet an “elaborate” fraud that even a very rigorous probe might not have discovered.

| improve this question | |
New contributor
m81 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • Tricky. There are "actual scams". (So, something like, "someone just takes the money.") And there are "utterly crap ideas" that generate a lot of fees for the founders via publicity. For example, some folks would say electric cars "are a scam". (I have no opinion one way or another; I like how fast they accelerate!) The meaning is not literally that Elon will take the money and not deliver a car, but that it is "a rip off, ridiculous, BS". Every single online review I can find of "wealthfront" is that they are crap, and the basic idea is risible. Perhaps u can clarify what u seek to know. – Fattie 1 hour ago
  • Does this answer your question? How can Ponzi schemes be detected and legally prosecuted? You're asking about a specific advisor, but I think the answer to this question covers it because it's "in general". – BobbyScon 1 hour ago
  • @BobbyScon that does not answer the question. The answer there suggests only trusting advisors that have a reputable auditor. My question is about what clients can do when the auditor’s reputation is diminished so much that clients can no longer trust it. – m81 1 hour ago

Your Answer

m81 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.