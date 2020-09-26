I'm thinking of creating a small rainy day fund, I've seen some of the products and services banks offer, be it ISA accounts with average interest rates, LISA for potential home owners and the new Marcus savings account (unfortunately closed at the moment), I don't really know the pro's/con's of each just the basic information provided.

Does anybody here in the stack exchange have any experience with these products/services, have advise on what to look out for, what to avoid, and what would be beneficial.

Thank you.