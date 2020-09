Here is a snapshot of information about the last trade (tick), best bid/ask and 24h volume of BTC-EUR:

"trade_id":3194456 "price":"9229.01" "size":"0.00865274" "time":"2020-09-26T14:14:28.316023Z" "bid":"9228.99" "ask":"9229.01" "volume":"1904.22812625"

What if any is the relationship between "size" and "volume"? As volume is the total amount of BTC-EUR traded over a 24hr period is "volume" equal to the sum of all "size" attributes for all of the previous trades over a 24hr period?