0

How can someone buy a product which is over each of its credit card limits, but less than his total credit?

Suppose that I want to buy a car, which is £4500, and suppose that I have three credit cards from three banks with credit limits of £2000, £2000, and £1000 pounds.

Also, suppose that I do have the money to buy the car. Therefore, I don't want to pay interest, and that I will pay the entire bills in the first month for all my bank.

The whole purpose of buying the car in a single transaction is to be protected by Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act, meaning that if something goes wrong, I have more protection.

The problem in most shops/websites, you need to pay it in a single transaction. You can't pay a portion of the price with a credit card and the rest with another. What kind of fees am I expected to pay for "merging" these cards for a single transaction?

I am mostly thinking of keeping the three cards and not merging them indefinitely. Instead, I only want to merge them for ONE transaction, and then still having three cards.

Any suggestions?

| improve this question | |
New contributor
Ali is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Ali is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.