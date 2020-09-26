As far as I know, if you're buying a stock with a PEG ratio less than 1, then it's a good valuation of that stock.
But I don't have any idea what a negative PEG indicates. Is it bad or very bad?
Here are many stocks that have a negative PEG ratio.
