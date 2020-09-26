0

We know that many firms are listed on different stock exchanges. For example, ArcelorMittal is "listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS)" According to their website.

When I look the company up in a financial website, such as marketwatch, it reports a market cap of $12.23B for the company as of today. My question is that, what number is this market cap? Is it the value of all the stocks listed on all of the exchanges, or is it just the value of shares listed on NY exchange? Apologies for my amateurishness!

The market capitalization (market cap) of a company is calculated as the total shares outstanding multiplied by the price.

It doesn't matter where the stock is listed: it could be one exchange, multiple exchanges (as in your example) or no exchange at all for small/micro cap stocks that only trade OTC.

You should be able to find the total number of shares outstanding in the financial disclosure documents of the company.

