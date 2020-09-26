We know that many firms are listed on different stock exchanges. For example, ArcelorMittal is "listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS)" According to their website.

When I look the company up in a financial website, such as marketwatch, it reports a market cap of $12.23B for the company as of today. My question is that, what number is this market cap? Is it the value of all the stocks listed on all of the exchanges, or is it just the value of shares listed on NY exchange? Apologies for my amateurishness!