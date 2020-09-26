I recently posted questions on Dark pool: My previous Dark-Pool Question Which the user named Flux answered just fine! (thank you!)

But I have a few more on it:

1-Must both the seller and buyers of a dark-pool be institutions (who have agreed to the exact number of large shares which they will exchange), or can one side be large retail investors?

2-Will this show up in the displayed Volume in the charts next day at all? If not, where can this Volume be seen (even post-trade)

3-Can retail traders select these ATS's to trade?