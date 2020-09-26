Really need your help in this situation. For background, I am living in PEI, Canada. I was looking to buy a house for almost around $250K. My Real-Estate agent applied for mortgage on my behalf. Bank sent me the letter that my mortgage is approved. The original offer I made (the one which was accepted) was conditional on my mortgage being approved by the bank. And since the mortgage was approved and seller accepted the offer, I signed legal paperwork. Now the bank is telling me that their "Security team" is looking into my mortgage and has decided to refuse the mortgage until they are done with investigation.

TLDR: made an offer on property for $250k conditional on mortgage approval, seller accepted, bank approved mortgage, signed legal paperwork, and bank refused my mortgage saying that their "Security team" is looking into it.