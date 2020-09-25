0

I am doing some tutorial questions on financial ratios and would appreciate some help regarding the following:

I am given a few selected options on ratios to determine my answer -

Liquidity - Current ratio/ fixed ratio

Asset management - Inventory turnover, average collection period, total asset turnover

Debt Management - Debt Ratio, Times Interest Earned

Profitability - Gross Profit Margin, Operating Profit Margin, Net Profit Margin

Market value ratios - Price Earnings, Market to book ratio

The question is asking which ratios stated may suggest/be related to inventory levels

I believe one of the answer would be inventory turnover since it shows how fast a company clear its stocks within a given period. However, I am unsure whether Average collection period a.k.a Days sales outstanding (DSO) may be related to inventory levels, same too for Total Asset turnover

How do I move on from here and if DSO is related, what can I explain about it?

