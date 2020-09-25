Additional Tier-1 (AT-1) bonds issued in India, as I understand is regulated by RBI, the central bank in the country. It seems if the company faces severe losses,the RBI can then activate a Point of Non-Viability Trigger (PONV) and write down the AT-1 bonds. How is it legal and ethical to do so?
How is it not illegal and more importantly ethical for Additional Tier-1 bonds to be written off in case of rescue or liquidation of the company?
A first guess is that you know (or should know) before you buy them that this might happen, and that's part of the risk you take. – TripeHound 20 mins ago
This risk should be factored into the price you are willing to pay for such bonds. – Flux 16 mins ago
Yes. I agree that you should be aware of the risk when you buy them. But does the greed for a bit more yield justify writing them off completely, in case of poor performance by the firm? They can be penalized with a slight or a significant cut. But just writing them off completely! Punishment should be proportional to the 'crime', don't you think? – schizoid_man 11 mins ago