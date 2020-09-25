0

I bought a condo in 2016 for 160K, and this has been my primary residence since then. The loan was 152K, at 4.125% APR. I currently owe about 139K.

My mortgage is 898 (includes taxes and insurance in escrow), and my HoA is 560.

I’ve just purchased a new home, and was planning to sell the condo. However, it looks like the maximum I can get for it is between 145 and 150K, so more than I owe to the mortgage company, but less than I paid for it originally.

If I do rent it out, the best I can do is about 1200 a month, which would still have me paying about 2-300 a month out of pocket (898+560-1200), plus any taxes at the end of the year for the extra income.

Would it make more sense to rent it out and pay the extra OOP, or sell it for the lower price and just accept the loss in value?

Missing information (sorry!): I'm in the USA. There's no prepayment penalty. Current rates are lower, but all the fees associated with refinancing may not be a possibility.

  • What country are you in? Is a mortgage refinance possible? Are current available rates lower than your current rate? Does your current mortgage have prepayment penalties? – yoozer8 45 mins ago
  • @yoozer8 sorry, added missing info. – Is It Me 32 mins ago
    A condo with a 560 HoA fee only rents for $1,200? – D Stanley 23 mins ago
What you paid for it originally is of no financial consequence, just emotional. Your only reason to keep it from a value standpoint would be if you are pretty sure the value will go up in the future.

So let's look at it from an ROI standpoint:

At 4.125% APR, you're paying about $480 per month in interest and $260 in principal, so your net profit from renting it out would be 1,200 - (898-260) - 560 = $2 per month. That's a 0.24% capitalization rate on 10K of equity (2/10,000 * 12)

There's no real benefit to renting it out now at your current rates. You're spending all of the profit on interest, HoA fees (The HoA fee is effectively an additional 4% interest), and taxes/insurance. The 2-300 per month is just going to the equity in the condo, which you won't realize until you sell it anyways.

You'd be better off selling, keeping the 10K in equity, and paying down other debt, keeping it as an emergency fund, or investing it.

This would only start to make sense if you could rent it our for closer to 1,500 per month. That would make it a wash cash-flow-wise and would be closer to a 30% cap rate (which is only really 2% if you take into account the 15X leverage).

Even then, you still have the risk of having to cover the expenses if it goes unrented. A few months of sitting empty and you'll wipe out all of your equity in the property.

(Con) Any real estate with a HoA payment sucks. For this reason, take it as a chance to dump it. Never again buy any real estate with a big HoA-type cost.

(Pro) In the 10-20 year time frame, real estate will usually drastically increase in nominal value, and since real estate is the only investment civilians enjoy leverage on, this is the very reason that you often hear folks say "Never sell anything" regarding real estate. (The OOP is nothing and will disappear with inflation.) In other words in 20 years (a) there is almost no chance you will lose money drastically on it (b) there is some chance you will make a massive, massive pile of money on it. For this reason, keep it and forget about it for 20 years.

