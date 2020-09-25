I've just learned that (apparently) the term "performance-based index" or "performance index" is used to describe an index that sort of includes dividends.

So (based on this web page anyway):

https://www.investopedia.com/terms/p/performance-based-index.asp

"A performance-based index is a stock index that adds the amount of all dividend payments, capital gains and other cash disbursements to the net stock price. "

I had never heard this notion before.

Can anyone answer my two questions,

(Question A) Is the S&P500 such a 'performance-based index' (using the definition above)

(Question B) Is the DOW such a 'performance-based index' (using the definition above)

Thx