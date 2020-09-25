To pay my credit card, I just need to enter my bank routing and account number. (US institutions.) That's it.
How is that secure? Anyone could enter my bank number and so withdraw my money.
Stack Exchange network consists of 176 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
To pay my credit card, I just need to enter my bank routing and account number. (US institutions.) That's it.
How is that secure? Anyone could enter my bank number and so withdraw my money.