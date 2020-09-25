0

To pay my credit card, I just need to enter my bank routing and account number. (US institutions.) That's it.

How is that secure? Anyone could enter my bank number and so withdraw my money.

    Not sure about the US, but in Europe us can reverse withdrawals by a third party for 3 months, so its actually more secure. – Daniel 33 mins ago

