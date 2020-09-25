I recently created a Brokerage account at ETRADE(https://us.etrade.com/). I transferred some money over from my bank, now they want me to login using my bank info on their website to verify my bank account. Is this normal practice and safe?
When you say "at ETRADE", what exactly is the URL of the site you created the account at? – Vicky 34 mins ago
No this is not safe!
You should never solicit your login info to anyone! Never! There are no possible scenarios where anyone would need those! Only place to ever use them is the login screen of you banking account. When in doubt ask your Bank directly. If there is a valid third party, your bank should confirm this.
I am pretty sure you are being scammed here. The money you transferred is probably lost. Try to get it transferred back to your bank account, and you will see. This is a common scam: Get people to sign up to some online-trading platform - make them transfer some money - show them huge fake gains until they get greedy - make them transfer more money - run away with the money.
If they have my bank routing and account number can they initiate a transfer without my permission later? – pi a 35 mins ago
Are we talking about your login info or your account number here? – Daniel 32 mins ago
Well the account numbers I gave them already they wanted me to login after the transfer was complete to verify – pi a 31 mins ago
@daniel unfortunately the state of inter-operator open banking is such that there are many operators, including entirely reputable ones, for which this is their way of working... – AakashM 23 mins ago
@Daniel see eg quora.com/… huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/… – AakashM 20 mins ago