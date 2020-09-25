No this is not safe!

You should never solicit your login info to anyone! Never! There are no possible scenarios where anyone would need those! Only place to ever use them is the login screen of you banking account. When in doubt ask your Bank directly. If there is a valid third party, your bank should confirm this.

I am pretty sure you are being scammed here. The money you transferred is probably lost. Try to get it transferred back to your bank account, and you will see. This is a common scam: Get people to sign up to some online-trading platform - make them transfer some money - show them huge fake gains until they get greedy - make them transfer more money - run away with the money.