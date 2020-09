Your question: What are the options for minors to invest in Europe?

My assumptions: You know how to invest as an adult.

Answer: What I have done with my eldest daughter is to set up a system where I let her invest her money (mostly from birthdays) in the shares/funds that I myself am invested in. I keep an electronic record on my computer in a spreadsheet (for easy calculation) and a written record in a notebook (for easy access for my daughter). Advantages of this method are that there are no (additional) transaction costs and my daughter can buy fractional shares of a stock.