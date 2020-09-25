I use Flatex for trading stocks and I bought 16 shares of an ETF on the Berlin stock exchange. It gained in value (~22%) and I'd like to sell it. For 2 months nobody wants to buy it (in Berlin). The only other place this ETF is traded at is AMEX. Flatex told me I can't sell it there because the stock is stored with Clearstream Lux.

I realize the buy was a mistake and I should have done my research about the ETF. But how do I get rid of it?

Sorry if this question is too specific for this platform!