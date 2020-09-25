https://www.moneyunder30.com/profit-from-tax-loss-harvesting (mirror) mentions some priorities between short-term capital gains and long-term capital gains when tax-loss harvesting short-term capital losses, but doesn't indicate what the priority for income is:

Long-term losses are first applied against long-term gains, and then against short-term gains. Meanwhile, short-term losses are applied first to short-term gains. This sequence takes place because long-term capital gains are taxed at a lower tax rate than short-term capital gains.

When tax-loss harvesting short-term capital losses and assuming I don't have short-term capital gains, but have long-term capital gains, can these losses be credited against my ordinary income or does it first have to be credited against my long-term capital gains (up to 3000 USD in 2020 + leftover losses can be carried forward to future tax years)?

Example for year 2020:

- short-term capital losses = 3000 USD - long-term capital losses = 0 USD - short-term capital gains = 0 USD - long-term capital gains = 2000 USD - income (W2) = 40000 USD

For the year 2020, can I credit 3000 USD of short-term capital losses solely toward my income? Or do have to first credit 2000 USD of short-term capital losses toward my long-term capital gains, then credit the remaining 1000 USD of short-term capital losses toward my income?

Reason to prefer crediting 3000 USD of short-term capital losses solely toward my income: long-term capital gains are taxed at a lower rate than my income, hence crediting income is financially preferable to crediting long-term capital gains.