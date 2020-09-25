Did anyone ever notice how news/headlines just so happen to mimic what the market Technicals/indicators are saying? Say all the indicators are swayed one way extreme, everyone just knows a reversal is in the cards in a very short horizon. It so happens that a politician or economic news or jobs data or top analysts just come in and place a headline to assist what was going to happen anyway.

By definition these indicators are at extreme (lows and highs) say 10% of the time (if we're lucky), which make profitable trades much more likely. in the middle, it can go either way, except trend is our friend.

Another critical point that I notice is that price drives everything. It drives all the indicators, it drives news, it drives sentiments, literally everything! So all indicators are lagging and price is the main driver. Did you notice how suddenly after that Thursday on Sep 3rd, suddenly everyone started talking about the virus and economic weakness. It's completely ridiculous. Nothing fundamentally changed at all from then till now except the market's perception. Absolutely nothing changed. Maybe a few more cases (covid), but there were always there. Point being the price drove news and events. Prices mean literally nothing, might as well be a stab in the dark, as they are based on greed and fear and mass mentality. Pure illusions.

Main question is, are there really any real leading indicators? (manufacturing, jobs, retail sales, housing sales, etc), but these are so far out in terms of impact that they get diluted by tomorrow's news and get diminished after 4 hours as if they never existed. I would say Volume is one. But even that, I have seen gets wiped by a couple of follow-through days.

What I think truly moves markets are the institutional traders with the big bucks. But don't they also play the game amongst themselves? If a couple of them buy, will the rest really follow. And who drives them really? It's an interesting illusion all in all, and in my opinion, ultimately driven by a sole figure: Price! (as no matter how you slice it, all others (news, etc) bend over and adjust their themes based on what happens to price).

Price even drives "recessions", as during a recession, it's just the human mind that makes the distinction and due to fear changes the psychology of masses in spending less and doing less business. The entire thing is driving only by price I am afraid! So who/what really drives Price? (and don't bother talking about supply and demand, as in the real-life markets, you can throw that Economic idea out the window).