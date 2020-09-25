If I expect a stock to go down, I could buy put options. Conversely, if I expect a stock to go up, I could buy call options.
If I expect a stock to underperform the market (but not necessarily go down), what options strategy can I use? Similarly, if I expect a stock to outperform the market (but not necessarily go up), what options strategy can I use?
Example 1: If I expect a stock to underperform the market:
- If the market rises by 10% while the stock rises less than 10%, I should profit.
- If the market falls by 10% while the stock falls more than 10%, I should profit.
- Otherwise, there should be a loss.
Example 2: If I expect a stock to outperform the market:
- If the market rises by 10% while the stock rises more than 10%, I should profit.
- If the market falls by 10% while the stock falls less than 10%, I should profit.
- Otherwise, there should be a loss.
Is there any options strategy that can profit depending on whether I think a stock will outperform or underperform relative to a stock index?