I posted earlier how I got scammed. I admit I was overcome by frustration and greed, and the only solace I can seek is now by naming these scammers in public so that their name shows up when googled.

Lyudmyla Baranov - https://brokercheck.finra.org/individual/summary/6790824

and yesterday I found another one very similar to the one above

Juliana Gunawan Lee - https://brokercheck.finra.org/individual/summary/2888585

One of the reason I fell prey is that I trusted them after seeing their names on brokercheck. These scammers also have their own single page sites, that show up when their names are googled.

Hope my post helps people before they fall prey to these scammers.