I posted earlier how I got scammed. I admit I was overcome by frustration and greed, and the only solace I can seek is now by naming these scammers in public so that their name shows up when googled.

Lyudmyla Baranov - https://brokercheck.finra.org/individual/summary/6790824

and yesterday I found another one very similar to the one above

Juliana Gunawan Lee - https://brokercheck.finra.org/individual/summary/2888585

One of the reason I fell prey is that I trusted them after seeing their names on brokercheck. These scammers also have their own single page sites, that show up when their names are googled.

Hope my post helps people before they fall prey to these scammers.

  • Sorry you got scammed, but this is a Q&A site, and this is definitely not a question. – glibdud 21 mins ago
  • @glibdud I know, but I don't have a better way of their names showing up when googled. I'm open to suggestions – Far less opinionated Java Dev 20 mins ago
  • 1
    I’m voting to close this question because there is not benefit to naming names. The names aren't real and will change everyday. – mhoran_psprep 16 mins ago
  • It's very likely the scammers used other people's names, names of legitimate brokers. Therefore, naming names here is actually actively harmful. – ChrisInEdmonton 15 mins ago

